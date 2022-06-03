Brokerages Anticipate Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Bausch + Lomb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.24. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bausch + Lomb will report full-year earnings of $0.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bausch + Lomb.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BLCO shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BLCO traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,052,604. Bausch + Lomb has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

