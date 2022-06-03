Brokerages Anticipate BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BrightView’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. BrightView posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BrightView will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BrightView.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $711.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.01 million. BrightView had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $58,750.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 169,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,495.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BrightView by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 620,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in BrightView by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 367,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BrightView by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BrightView by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 67,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in BrightView in the third quarter valued at $1,083,000.

BV traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.17. 145,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,270. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. BrightView has a 12-month low of $11.25 and a 12-month high of $17.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.42.

About BrightView

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

