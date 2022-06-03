Brokerages Anticipate CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) to Post -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CohBar’s earnings. CohBar reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CohBar will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CohBar.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CohBar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $657,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CohBar in the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the third quarter worth $869,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CohBar in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CohBar by 32.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 116,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.20. 210,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,686. CohBar has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.33.

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

