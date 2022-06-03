Brokerages Anticipate Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) will report $3.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.18 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full-year sales of $12.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.74 billion to $12.82 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.09 billion to $13.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of CYH stock opened at $5.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.12. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.86.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $171,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,200,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,480,000 after purchasing an additional 102,674 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 43.3% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 13,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

