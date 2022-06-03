Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2022

Brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Franklin Resources (BEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.