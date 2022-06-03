Brokerages Anticipate Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Brokerages expect Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) to post sales of $2.11 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Franklin Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.11 billion and the highest is $2.12 billion. Franklin Resources posted sales of $2.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Resources will report full-year sales of $8.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $8.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.54 billion to $8.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franklin Resources.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 998,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $12,249,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,079,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,757,759.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $26.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $38.27.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

