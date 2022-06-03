Brokerages Anticipate Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.41 Million

Analysts expect Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) to announce $436.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genmab A/S’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $392.20 million to $470.40 million. Genmab A/S reported sales of $319.48 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genmab A/S will report full-year sales of $1.80 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genmab A/S.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMAB. Cordasco Financial Network raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.24. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

