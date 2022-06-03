Brokerages Anticipate H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to Announce $1.07 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.14. H.B. Fuller reported earnings of $0.94 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $5.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.92 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FUL. Citigroup reduced their price target on H.B. Fuller from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.17.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.25, for a total transaction of $97,802.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUL. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in H.B. Fuller by 40.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in H.B. Fuller by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 34,110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FUL opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.60. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $59.17 and a 52 week high of $81.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 20th. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 22.69%.

About H.B. Fuller (Get Rating)

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

