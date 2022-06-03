Brokerages Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) will announce $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for GAP’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.93 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.74 billion. GAP posted sales of $4.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAP will report full-year sales of $15.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.56 billion to $15.96 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $16.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $17.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GAP.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. GAP had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS.

GPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on GAP from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on GAP from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered GAP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered GAP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $13.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.59.

GAP stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. GAP has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $34.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. GAP’s payout ratio is -285.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 24,490,528 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,258,000 after buying an additional 1,381,050 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,858,043 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $67,991,000 after buying an additional 104,716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GAP by 15.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,138,643 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,192,000 after buying an additional 415,813 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,813,988 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,017,000 after buying an additional 106,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GAP by 600.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 899,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 771,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.23% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

