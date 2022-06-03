Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.28) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.84% and a negative net margin of 1,836.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

NASDAQ:ADAP opened at $1.43 on Friday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.69. The company has a market cap of $231.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the 1st quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 1,263,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 359,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 51,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 640,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 25,627 shares during the period.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

