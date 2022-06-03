Brokerages Expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $28.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) will announce $28.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.84 million and the lowest is $28.60 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $22.76 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $120.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120.71 million to $120.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.12 million, with estimates ranging from $156.04 million to $158.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.26). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 52.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.57.

Shares of CSTL opened at $20.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $545.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 1.11. Castle Biosciences has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $78.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.76.

In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 8,852 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total transaction of $401,172.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,116,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,604,000 after purchasing an additional 622,786 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,258,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,408,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,823,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 368.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 482,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,700,000 after purchasing an additional 379,673 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Earnings History and Estimates for Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL)

