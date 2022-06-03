Brokerages Expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the highest is $1.45. CBRE Group posted earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full-year earnings of $6.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.69 to $6.88. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CBRE shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.51.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 34,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

