Brokerages Expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.61. Commvault Systems reported earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $2.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $205.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commvault Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $29,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,140.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 16,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.46, for a total transaction of $992,025.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 494,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,378,633.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Commvault Systems by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 943 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 63.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Commvault Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 95.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVLT opened at $65.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.66. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $55.72 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

