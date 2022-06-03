Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $75.14 Million

Brokerages predict that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) will report sales of $75.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $75.50 million and the lowest is $74.89 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $68.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year sales of $307.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $304.32 million to $310.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $338.19 million, with estimates ranging from $330.98 million to $349.59 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Easterly Government Properties.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.73 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 10.78%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.
In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 10,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $208,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,594 shares of company stock valued at $769,374. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.
DEA opened at $19.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $23.65.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.87%.
About Easterly Government Properties (Get Rating)
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
