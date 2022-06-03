Brokerages Expect Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Immunic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.93). Immunic reported earnings per share of ($0.82) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Immunic will report full-year earnings of ($3.01) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.76) to ($2.65). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.67) to ($2.83). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Immunic.

Get Immunic alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on IMUX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Immunic from $61.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Immunic from $71.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.75.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 22,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,820.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Immunic by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,705,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,572,000 after purchasing an additional 990,043 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,531,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Immunic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,450,000. Altium Capital Management LP increased its position in Immunic by 890.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 317,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 284,979 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Immunic by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 495,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 255,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMUX stock opened at $3.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.84. Immunic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $15.12.

Immunic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immunic (IMUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.