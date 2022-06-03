Brokerages Expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NextDecade’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). NextDecade reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextDecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.39). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextDecade.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NEXT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextDecade from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NextDecade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded NextDecade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.40.

Shares of NEXT opened at $7.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $914.34 million, a P/E ratio of -26.48 and a beta of 0.43. NextDecade has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $8.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 18.2% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 10.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of NextDecade by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 42,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NextDecade by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the last quarter. 63.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

