Brokerages Expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Brokerages expect Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.95 billion. Oshkosh reported sales of $2.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full-year sales of $8.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $8.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $9.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.29.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE OSK opened at $94.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $106.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $85.39 and a 12 month high of $132.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

