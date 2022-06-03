Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.97 Billion

Brokerages forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.97 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the lowest is $1.96 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.69 billion to $6.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $7.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.21 billion to $7.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. RPM International’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of RPM International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $123,319.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 18.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 9,901.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 322,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 319,411 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $88.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.90. RPM International has a 12-month low of $75.11 and a 12-month high of $101.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.31 and a 200 day moving average of $88.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

