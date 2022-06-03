Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) to announce $0.02 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications reported earnings of $0.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $64.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial cut shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $61.53.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 10,400 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 8,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the fourth quarter worth about $925,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

