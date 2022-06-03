Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.92 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $8.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $47.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.93 million to $57.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.32 million, with estimates ranging from $51.75 million to $91.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skylight Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Skylight Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SLHG opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07.

Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.

