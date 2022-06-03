Brokerages Expect Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Skylight Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SLHG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $10.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skylight Health Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.94 million and the highest estimate coming in at $10.92 million. Skylight Health Group reported sales of $8.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skylight Health Group will report full year sales of $47.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $39.93 million to $57.95 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $67.32 million, with estimates ranging from $51.75 million to $91.73 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Skylight Health Group.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on Skylight Health Group from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skylight Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.44.
SLHG opened at $0.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Skylight Health Group has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $6.07.
About Skylight Health Group (Get Rating)
Skylight Health Group Inc operates as a healthcare services and technology company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Colombia. It operates the US multi-state primary care health network, which provides a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health, and laboratory/diagnostic testing.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
- Don’t Get Gamed By Gamestop
- 3 Regional Banks Investors Can Bank On
- What To Do With Lululemon (NASDAQ: LULU)
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skylight Health Group (SLHG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Skylight Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skylight Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.