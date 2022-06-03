Brokerages Expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.31 Million

Equities research analysts expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) to report sales of $49.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $44.56 million. Travere Therapeutics posted sales of $54.62 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full year sales of $196.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $177.01 million to $206.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $307.76 million, with estimates ranging from $227.10 million to $527.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTXGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.33% and a negative net margin of 88.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.96) EPS. Travere Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TVTX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Shares of TVTX opened at $22.74 on Friday. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 0.73.

In related news, SVP William E. Rote sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $33,932.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,119.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $56,444.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,220,464.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,399 shares of company stock worth $117,501 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,023,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,961 shares in the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 27.9% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 3,134,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,776,000 after acquiring an additional 684,503 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,959,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,263,000 after acquiring an additional 72,284 shares in the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC bought a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $42,011,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 30.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,357,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,978,000 after acquiring an additional 317,400 shares in the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

