Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eagle Point Credit Company Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $1.57 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.62.
Shares of NYSE ECC opened at $12.70 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.69. The company has a market cap of $524.00 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.97. Eagle Point Credit has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.54.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.
Eagle Point Credit Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.
