Brokers Offer Predictions for CME Group Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of CME Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.81. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.98% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.73.

CME Group stock opened at $204.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $218.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $215,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in CME Group by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total transaction of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

