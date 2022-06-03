Brokers Offer Predictions for JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for JinkoSolar in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wan now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $3.67 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JinkoSolar’s FY2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.09 EPS.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on JKS. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

JKS opened at $61.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.21. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.35 and a beta of 0.87.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 186,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,576,000 after purchasing an additional 71,535 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 45.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 23,581 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $562,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar in the third quarter valued at about $3,651,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JinkoSolar (Get Rating)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.