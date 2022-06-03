Brokers Set Expectations for Makita Co.’s FY2026 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MKTAY)

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Makita in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.50.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MKTAY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Makita from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Makita from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.93. Makita has a 1 year low of $26.93 and a 1 year high of $65.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.94.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

