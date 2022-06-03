Brokers Set Expectations for McKesson Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of McKesson in a report issued on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will earn $5.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.96. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2023 earnings at $6.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $25.61 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $292.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $318.58 on Friday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $184.43 and a 52-week high of $339.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.31 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $320.78 and a 200-day moving average of $277.33.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in McKesson by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 27,281 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.16, for a total transaction of $9,088,937.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,959.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,347 shares of company stock valued at $24,765,317 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.07%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

