Brokers Set Expectations for The Descartes Systems Group Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (TSE:DSG)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$141.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$140.77 million.

Shares of TSE DSG opened at C$79.56 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group has a twelve month low of C$72.50 and a twelve month high of C$115.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$90.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.74 billion and a PE ratio of 62.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher Jones sold 12,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.99, for a total transaction of C$1,144,015.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,384 shares in the company, valued at C$3,983,566.20.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

