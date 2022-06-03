BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.00-11.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.07. The company issued revenue guidance of +24-29% yr/yr to ~$9.48-9.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.61 billion.BRP also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.68-$8.96 EPS.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$146.00 in a report on Sunday, March 27th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on BRP in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $79.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 2.53. BRP has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $102.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.46.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.39. BRP had a negative return on equity of 326.52% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that BRP will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of BRP by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of BRP by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

