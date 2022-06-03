BTIG Research Lowers CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target to $234.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at BTIG Research from $257.00 to $234.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 44.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRWD. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $162.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CrowdStrike has a 12 month low of $130.00 and a 12 month high of $298.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of -157.56 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total transaction of $2,350,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,514,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,547,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,377,000 after acquiring an additional 244,613 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,041,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,053,092,000 after acquiring an additional 395,795 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in CrowdStrike by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after acquiring an additional 111,900 shares in the last quarter. 63.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

