BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) SVP Andrew J. Herning Sells 5,496 Shares

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $27,095.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,007.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

BTRS traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $4.98. 15,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,322,404. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.25 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.78 million, a PE ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 0.52. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $463,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in BTRS by 48.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in BTRS during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on BTRS from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.40.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

