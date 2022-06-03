BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $84.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.92% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BYD Company Limited is principally engaged in the research, development, manufacture and distribution of automobiles, secondary rechargeable batteries and mobile phone components. It’s Automobiles and Related Products segment manufactures and sells automobiles, and auto-related moulds and components. The Company researches, develops, manufactures and sells batteries, which are applied on mobile phones, cordless phones, power tools and other kinds of portable electronic devices. Its rechargeable battery business provides lithium-ion batteries and nickel batteries. BYD’s mobile phone components and assembly business segment engages in the manufacture and sale of mobile handset components, such as housings and keypads; and provides assembly services. It has operations primarily in China, India, Hungary, and Brazil. BYD Company Limited is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

Shares of BYDDY traded down $1.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.10. 119,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,698. BYD has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $82.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.34.

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and related products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products; Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

