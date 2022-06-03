C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wedbush

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Wedbush to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential downside of 34.48% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on C3.ai from $18.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $59.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of C3.ai from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of C3.ai from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.15.

NYSE:AI traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.84. 12,651,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,329,785. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $67.98. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.88.

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 75.99% and a negative return on equity of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $72.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that C3.ai will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 1,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $45,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,816 shares of company stock worth $218,278. Company insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,969,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,412 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of C3.ai by 193.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,731,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,109,000 after buying an additional 1,141,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 72.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,537,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,264,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares in the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter worth about $13,763,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in C3.ai by 732.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 622,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,848,000 after acquiring an additional 547,748 shares in the last quarter. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

