Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.58.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $7,588,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.44, for a total value of $3,128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,674 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,760.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 366,360 shares of company stock worth $55,700,029 over the last ninety days. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after buying an additional 183,464 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after buying an additional 196,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after buying an additional 20,779 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $161.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average of $159.90. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $122.04 and a 52 week high of $192.70.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.