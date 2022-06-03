Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) VP Sells $3,457,041.12 in Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares in the company, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aneel Zaman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 18th, Aneel Zaman sold 12,479 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.05, for a total transaction of $1,897,431.95.

Shares of CDNS traded up $8.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,451,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,543. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.04 and a 52-week high of $192.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 173,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,230,000 after buying an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,848,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $279,901,000 after purchasing an additional 196,541 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 388,845 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,731,000 after purchasing an additional 20,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

