CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of CAE in a report issued on Wednesday, June 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.22. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAE. National Bankshares lowered their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CAE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$40.00.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$34.41 on Friday. CAE has a 12-month low of C$27.27 and a 12-month high of C$42.43. The company has a market cap of C$10.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.01.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

