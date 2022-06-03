Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NASDAQ:CHY traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The stock had a trading volume of 189,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,688. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, acquired 740,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $18,500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 740,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,500,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,165 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 13.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 56,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $153,000.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

