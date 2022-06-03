Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CHI)

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock opened at $11.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.51. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $16.44.

In other news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 680,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 680,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $544,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,687,000 after buying an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

