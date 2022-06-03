Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:CCD)

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCD opened at $23.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.02. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $33.80.

In related news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, bought 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCD. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $272,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2,243.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 14,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

