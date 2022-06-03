Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CHW)

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of CHW stock opened at $7.58 on Friday. Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHW. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 10.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,480 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,358 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 73,502 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 43,303 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Dynamic Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

