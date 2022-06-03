Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Global Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CGO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

NASDAQ:CGO opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08. Calamos Global Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $11.54 and a 12 month high of $17.47.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,594 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 21,385 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 109,060 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Calamos Global Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Global Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

