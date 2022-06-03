Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Declares $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPZ opened at 18.29 on Friday. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of 16.20 and a 12 month high of 21.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is 18.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 19.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 919.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $437,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

