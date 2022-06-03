Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:CSQ)

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.102 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 10th.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSQ opened at $14.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.14. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 12-month low of $13.26 and a 12-month high of $19.89.

In other Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund news, major shareholder Metlife Investment Management, purchased 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,321,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,166,000 after purchasing an additional 52,631 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 638,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $351,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund during the first quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 75,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. The fund is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

