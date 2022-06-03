Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $38.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.11.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELY. Raymond James cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Callaway Golf from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

ELY traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.15. 19,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,287,380. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.84. Callaway Golf has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Callaway Golf ( NYSE:ELY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.12. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Callaway Golf’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Callaway Golf news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 9,992 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $207,933.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 651,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,564,395.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear and Other. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, multiple bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology used by independent driving ranges and broadcast television; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

