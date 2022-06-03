Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.15.

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Camden Property Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Camden Property Trust from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 350.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 361.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CPT opened at $144.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $128.34 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($1.07). The company had revenue of $311.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.90 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 29.75%. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

