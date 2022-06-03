Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$6.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBRGet Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WBR traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. The company has a market cap of C$153.94 million and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.93.

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBRGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Waterloo Brewing (Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

