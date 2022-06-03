Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Price Target to C$6.00

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the company’s current price.

Shares of WBR traded up C$0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,592. The company has a market cap of C$153.94 million and a PE ratio of 26.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.44. Waterloo Brewing has a fifty-two week low of C$4.10 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.93.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$30.30 million. Equities analysts expect that Waterloo Brewing will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.