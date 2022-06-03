Canadian Tire (CDNAF) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Canadian Tire (OTCMKTS: CDNAF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/16/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Desjardins from C$234.00 to C$225.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a $208.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$208.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$203.00.
- 5/13/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$187.00 to C$184.00.
- 5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$222.00 to C$203.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 5/10/2022 – Canadian Tire had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$236.00 to C$212.00.
Canadian Tire stock opened at $139.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. Canadian Tire Co., Limited has a 1 year low of $125.63 and a 1 year high of $169.24.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. It operates in three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails automotive maintenance products and accessories, parts, tires as well as automotive repair and roadside assistance; kitchen, home organization, decor and essentials, home electronics, pet, and cleaning and consumable products; tools, hardware, paint, electrical, plumbing, home environment, and smart home products; and outdoor recreation, exercise, footwear and apparel, hunting, fishing, camping, and sporting goods.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Canadian Tire (CDNAF)
- Investing in Chewy Will Require More Than One Earnings Report
- Hormel Foods Sends A Message To The Market
- JFrog Stock is Ready to Leap
- PVH Corp. Looks Sharp For A Major Reversal
- The Analysts Reel In Their Targets For NetApp
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire Co Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.