Cantor Fitzgerald Initiates Coverage on ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ObsEva in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut ObsEva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Aegis began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on ObsEva in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ObsEva presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:OBSV opened at $1.96 on Friday. ObsEva has a 12 month low of $1.08 and a 12 month high of $3.58. The stock has a market cap of $152.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

ObsEva ( NASDAQ:OBSV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in ObsEva by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 28,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ObsEva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in ObsEva by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ObsEva SA, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin releasing hormone receptor antagonist that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women.

