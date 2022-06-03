Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.
Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.87 on Friday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.
About Welltower
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
