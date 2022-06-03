Capital One Financial Begins Coverage on Welltower (NYSE:WELL)

Research analysts at Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Capital One Financial‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NYSE:WELL opened at $88.87 on Friday. Welltower has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.73.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

