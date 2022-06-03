Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on COF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rock Creek Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $126.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.65. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $110.29 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

