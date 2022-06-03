Capital One Financial Comments on Urban Edge Properties’ Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UE)

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report issued on Thursday, June 2nd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on UE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

UE opened at $18.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.50. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $16.61 and a twelve month high of $20.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 159.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. 94.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

