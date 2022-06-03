Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.
Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 485,400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
