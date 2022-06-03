Capital One Financial Initiates Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Investment analysts at Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.12% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.95.

Shares of NYSE PEAK opened at $29.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,340,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,099,000 after purchasing an additional 485,400 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

